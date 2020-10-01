In the smallest of hours of Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Stanley G. Majer quietly and peacefully passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer at the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born the third of four sons to John and Dorothy Majer on May 7th, 1958. As a child, he attended St. Stanislaus School in Lorain, Ohio for his early education. He then attended Admiral King High School graduating in 1976. He attended the American Motorcycle Institute in Daytona, Florida graduating from their mechanics program. Upon returning from his studies, he was employed by Dulembas Transmission and All Service Rental in Lorain, Ohio. He briefly relocated to Tucson, AZ while working for Cottman Transmission but moved back to his beloved Lorain in 1987. He was employed by P. C. Campana before working at U.S. Steel, Lorain Works. It's at U.S. Steel where he finally found his calling, working as a Millright. He loved working with the heavy industrial equipment and machinery involved in the process of making seamless pipe as a proud member of United Steel Workers 1104. He medically retired from U.S. Steel in 2016. In his early adult life he enjoyed motocross racing, often at Meadowlarks Motorcycle Club in Amherst, Ohio. He enjoyed travelling the state to go to various professional motorcycle races. He also enjoyed vintage muscle cars and drag racing. He was a supporter of his high school alma mater, attending many Friday night football games when he could. He especially loved music, with Stevie Ray Vaughn, and southern rock being amongst his favorites. On a personal level, Stan was an independent soul who often enjoyed the quiet solitude of sitting alongside a backyard fire pit listening to his favorite music. He was also the kind of person who always let you know where you stood. He didn’t suffer fools lightly. If you were his friend, of which he had many, there's little he wouldn’t do to help if asked. If he didn't care for you, he'd let you know that too. He was preceded in death by his father, John; and mother, Dorothy (nee Leshinski) Majer. He is survived by his brothers, Walter Majer (Sharon, nee Muskovich), Michael Majer, John Majer (Tracy, nee Penfield); as well as five nieces; three nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews; and also friend, Rose Riddle and her daughter, Kerri West (Jessie). Kerri, and her children, Hannah (Peaches), Olivia and Lucas, were the sunshine in Stan's life that made every moment he spent with them magic! All are invited to celebrate the memory of this very special man on Sunday, October 18th, at Mill Hollow Shelter #1, at 1 p.m.