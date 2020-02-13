|
Lorain: Stanley Leshinski, 94, of Lorain, died Saturday February 8, 2020 at Kingston of Vermilion.He was born January 8, 1926 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident.Stanley graduated from Lorain High School in 1944. He served in the US Navy during World War II aboard the USS LST 50 and USS LST 680. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal with 1 Star, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. After his discharge from the Navy, he enlisted in the US Army and served for 15 months.Stanley worked at US Steel in Lorain as a maintenance foreman before retiring.He was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lorain. He enjoyed boating, fishing and eating out. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Stella Leshinski (nee Wozniak), brother Allen Leshinski, sister Marcella Grumbos and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ignatius and Wanda Leshinski (nee Habant), brothers Edward, John and Franklin Leshinski and sisters Virginia Kudlo, Frances Brumback, Irene Racz, Marian Hughes, Theresa Sorok, Florence Horinek, Lucille Waldecki and Dorothy Majer.The family will receive friends Sunday February 16, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Monday February 17, 2020 at 9:30 am in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 1454 Lexington Ave, Lorain. The Rev Robert J Glepko, pastor, will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 14, 2020