Stanley Robert Perine, 77, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home in Amherst, Ohio with family by his side.He was born to his loving parents, Slovie and Renie (nee Traggiai) Perine on November 16, 1942 in Butler, PA. He was a native of Cabot, PA.In June 1964, he graduated from The College Conservatory of Music with a Bachelor of Music with dual performance majors in oboe and piano. In August 1965, Stanley graduated from College of Education, University of Cincinnati with a Master of Music Education. He married his beloved wife Barbara L. (nee Patterson) on March 5, 1966 and they raised their four children together, proud grandparents of six lovely grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He taught music in the Lebanon Exempt Schools, Grades K-12, from 1965 – 1968. In addition, Stanley spent one summer teaching third grade level in The Lebanon Correctional Institute. In 1968, he was hired by Lorain City Schools covering an entire junior high schools vocal music curriculum. In 1979, Stanley left Hawthorne Jr. High to become Whittier Jr. High’s Band and Orchestra director. He retired in 1998 after 33 years of teaching. During his years in teaching, he also was employed by various organizations that needed a professional musician to assist in their endeavors. Stanley also continued his education during his teaching years in numerous post graduate courses at various Colleges and Universities, statewide.He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (nee Patterson) Perine of Amherst; loving children, Andrea (Troy Vargo) Perine of Elyria, Donyah Perine of Amherst, Robert (Suzanna) Perine of LaGrange and Armalynda Gray of Columbus; grandchildren, Desire Nicole Visalden, Jonathan Gray, Alexandrea Vargo, Connor Perine, Kaleb Vargo, and Gabriele Perine; Great-grandson, Chase McVicker; and brothers, James Perine of Saxonburg, PA and Donald Perine of Saxonburg, PA.He was preceded in death by his parents, Slovie and Renie Perine; and son-in-law, James Gray.Stanley’s family will receive family and friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, (440) 244-1961, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating (meet at Church on Wednesday). Private Christian entombment services will be held at a later date at New Russia Township Cemetery in Oberlin, OH. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home and family will require social distancing throughout visitation and masks will be required in the Church during the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made in Stanley’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.