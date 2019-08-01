|
Stefanie A. Clifford, age 43, of Lorain, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born on December 23, 1975 in Lorain and is a 1993 graduate of Southview High School. She also graduated from the National American University School of Nursing. Throughout her life, Stefanie lived many different places around the country, which she was fortunate to call “home.” Stefanie attended the First Lutheran Church while she lived in Lorain. Her biggest love and enjoyment in life were her three kids. She also liked to cook, crochet, and read. She is survived by her significant other, Pete Mayes; the father of her children, Gerald Clifford; her three children Gannon, Sheridan, and Riley; her mother, Elisabeth (nee Wajand) Miller; her three sisters, Wendi S. (Ron) Hamrick, Vicki L. (Mike) Buttermore, and Melissa M. (James) Santiago; as well as her nieces and nephews. Stefanie was preceded in death by her father, Sterling A. Miller. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her memorial service and celebration of life, at 12:30 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 2, 2019