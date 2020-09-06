1/
Stella (Dzierzyk) Harcula
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella Harcula (nee Dzierzyk), 103, of Amherst, died Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home in LorainShe was born September 19, 1916 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and had resided in the Amherst and Lorain areas most of her life.Stella worked as a clerk at Rose’s Grocery Store and Lawson’s in Lorain. She was a member of St Stanislaus Catholic Church and the United Polish Club, both in Lorain. She enjoyed playing bingo.She is survived by her sister, Frances Dzierzyk and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Joseph, Chester & Benjamin Dzierzyk; sister, Jessie Cantu and other siblings in Poland and Pennsylvania.A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. The Rev. Timothy O’Connor, pastor of St Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst, will preside. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved