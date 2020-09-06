Stella Harcula (nee Dzierzyk), 103, of Amherst, died Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home in LorainShe was born September 19, 1916 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and had resided in the Amherst and Lorain areas most of her life.Stella worked as a clerk at Rose’s Grocery Store and Lawson’s in Lorain. She was a member of St Stanislaus Catholic Church and the United Polish Club, both in Lorain. She enjoyed playing bingo.She is survived by her sister, Frances Dzierzyk and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Joseph, Chester & Benjamin Dzierzyk; sister, Jessie Cantu and other siblings in Poland and Pennsylvania.A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. The Rev. Timothy O’Connor, pastor of St Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst, will preside. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net