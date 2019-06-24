|
Stephan Daniel Call, 66, of Ironton, passed away June 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, in Huntington, WV. The Lorain, Ohio native was born March 6, 1953, a son to the late Virgil and Patricia (Culig) Call. Stephan is survived by his son, Brandon Call, of Loveland, Ohio. Mr. Call was a 1971 graduate of Ashland Ohio High School. Stephan went on to enlist in the United States Army, where he served in the Garry Owen Cavalry. He also went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University and a master's degree from Ashland Ohio University. Stephan worked as a Professor of Travel and Sport Pedagogy at Ohio University. He also was a "folk hero," President of Brown's Backers Club, Member of The Ironton Elks, Moose Lodge, Kiwana's, The American Legion and worked on occasion at the Ironton Tribune. Steve had many interests. He was a lifelong, long-suffering fan of the Cleveland Brown and Indians. He enjoyed visiting spring training. He was an avid traveler and adventurer, operating Ohio University Travel and Civilized Tours. Stephan coached football at Lorain Admiral King, Lorain Southview, Oberlin College, and Baldwin Wallace College. He played semi-professional football for the Mohican Raiders. In addition to his son, Stephan is survived by three brothers, Scott (Mary) Call, of Lisbon, Portugal; Matthew (Sally) Call, of Wooster, Ohio; and Patrick (Katrina) Call, of Greeley, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Tracy Brammer - Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South Sixth Street, Ironton, Ohio. Military honors will be provided by the V.F.W. Post #8850. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial Donations may be made in Stephan's memory to Ironton Elks Club c/o Fred Jones, 416 Park Avenue, Ironton, Ohio 45638. Condolences may be made online to the Call family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 25, 2019