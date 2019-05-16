|
Stephen C. Telatnik passed on May 1, 2019, in Colorado Springs. He was born July 17, 1938, in Avon Lake, Ohio, to Stephen and Marie (Barvincak) Telatnik. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Ann; and his beloved daughter, Amy. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna; his brother, Joe; his son, Andy; daughter-in-law, Laura; son-in-law, Tom; and four wonderful grandchildren, Emily, Mitch, Alyssa, and Morgan. Steve was a graduate of Regis University and University of Colorado Medical School. Before starting his private medical practice, Steve honorably served his country as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Steve moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1978, where he practiced medicine for 35 years in Colorado Springs until his retirement in 2013. He was very active with Colorado Springs Hospice and Palliative Care, and received the prestigious international Roger C. Bone Award for Advances in End-of-Life Care. He served as Chief of Staff and Chief of Medicine at Memorial Hospital, and was founder of the Pulmonary Disease Management Clinic and the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center. Although Steve was very accomplished in his medical field, he will be most known for the empathetic care that he displayed to all his patients. Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 1830 S. Corona Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80905. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care (www.pikespeakhospice.org).
Published in The Morning Journal on May 26, 2019