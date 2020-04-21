|
Stephen D. Smarsch, 94, of Sandusky, passed away early Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Providence Care Center after a brief illness.He was born on August 3, 1925 in Lorain to Stephen and Helen Smarsch. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1943 and entered the military just after high school, serving from 1943-1946 in the South Pacific for the Navy in World War II. Upon honorable discharge, he entered college at Murray State University in Murray, KY, where he graduated in 1950 as a music major. He later received his Master’s degree in education. Steve met his wife, Doris, at Murray State, and they married in 1950. They had two children, Stef and Rob.Steve taught music at several schools in Kentucky (Cadiz, Sturgis, and Bardstown) from 1950-1970. He also taught in Ohio (Firelands and South Amherst) from 1970-1985.He played in many dance bands over the years in both Kentucky and Ohio, specializing in the saxophone and clarinet.In post-retirement, he worked at Bonaminio’s Florist in Lorain from 1986-2005 and enjoyed traveling and fishing. Steve and Doris lived in Lorain from 1969-2012. They moved to The Commons of Providence in 2012, a senior living community.Steve is survived by his son, Dr. Robert Smarsch.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; and daughter, Stephanie.Private burial services will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Chaplain Mel Sayler, a former student of Steve’s, will preside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve’s name to savethemusic.org.Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with Rob by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 22, 2020