Stephen E. Pallay
Stephen E. Pallay, age 79. Beloved husband of Jean Miller (nee Giere). Dear father of Charyl Pallay, and Lori Kendrick (Randy). Dear stepfather of Shelly Spitz (Mark), and Ryan Miller. Loving grandfather of Nathan Driscoll, Alexander Spitz, Maya Spitz, Maggie Miller, and Maeve Miller. Brother of Mary Ann Douglas, and Diane Skrletts. Dear companion of his dog Bogey. Former member of U.S. Army National Guard. Passed away October 9, 2020.Friends may call in the McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Westlake, 25620 Center Ridge Rd. (west of Columbia) Thursday, Oct. 15th from 4 to 7 PM where masks are required and social distancing will be observed.



Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Homes
25620 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 899-5356
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
Steve was my golf and casino buddy. We had many a good time together. Golfing will never be the same without him. RIP Steve. Rest assured you’ll be missed my friend.
Pete Evanko
Friend
