Stephen F. Muzilla
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen F. Muzilla, age 90, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at the Kendal at Oberlin with his granddaughter at his side on the evening of Thursday May 21, 2020. Stephen was born in Lorain on October 13, 1929 and remained a life-long resident of the city. He was a graduate of Clearview High School and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.Stephen was a U.S. Navy veteran and fulfilled duty assignment as a Petty Officer First Class aboard the USS Valley Forge during the Korean War. He was the recipient of the Korean War Service Medal with three stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the China Service Medal, the Navy Occupation Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a life member of VFW Post # 451.Stephen had been employed as co-owner of the Lorain Novelty Company until the time of his retirement in 2001.He was a member of the Lorain Senior Fellowship, the Lorain Rotary Club, the Central Businessmen’s Association, and the Notre Dame Club of Lorain County.A parishioner of St. Peter Parish, Stephen volunteered countless hours at the church as well as at the former Lorain Catholic High School.In his free time he enjoyed woodworking, stamp collecting, reading, lawn bowling, travel, and playing with his great grandsons.He is survived by his grandchildren: Stephen and Kathryn Torma; great grandchildren: Marcus, Nichols and Andrew Torma; son-in-law, Gerard Torma; sisters: Alexandria M. Ivancic and Catherine T. Muzilla and brother, Raymond Muzilla.Stephen was preceded n death by his wife, Georgine (nee Dancisko); daughter, Mary D. Muzilla-Torma; parents, Stephen and Catherine (nee Krontz) Muzilla and by brothers: Richard and Edward Muzilla.Private funeral services will be conducted Thursday in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel with Reverend Shawn Conoboy officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephen’s memory are encouraged to St. Peter Parish - 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, OH 44053.To share your memories and condolences with the Muzilla Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved