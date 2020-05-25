Stephen F. Muzilla, age 90, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at the Kendal at Oberlin with his granddaughter at his side on the evening of Thursday May 21, 2020. Stephen was born in Lorain on October 13, 1929 and remained a life-long resident of the city. He was a graduate of Clearview High School and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.Stephen was a U.S. Navy veteran and fulfilled duty assignment as a Petty Officer First Class aboard the USS Valley Forge during the Korean War. He was the recipient of the Korean War Service Medal with three stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the China Service Medal, the Navy Occupation Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a life member of VFW Post # 451.Stephen had been employed as co-owner of the Lorain Novelty Company until the time of his retirement in 2001.He was a member of the Lorain Senior Fellowship, the Lorain Rotary Club, the Central Businessmen’s Association, and the Notre Dame Club of Lorain County.A parishioner of St. Peter Parish, Stephen volunteered countless hours at the church as well as at the former Lorain Catholic High School.In his free time he enjoyed woodworking, stamp collecting, reading, lawn bowling, travel, and playing with his great grandsons.He is survived by his grandchildren: Stephen and Kathryn Torma; great grandchildren: Marcus, Nichols and Andrew Torma; son-in-law, Gerard Torma; sisters: Alexandria M. Ivancic and Catherine T. Muzilla and brother, Raymond Muzilla.Stephen was preceded n death by his wife, Georgine (nee Dancisko); daughter, Mary D. Muzilla-Torma; parents, Stephen and Catherine (nee Krontz) Muzilla and by brothers: Richard and Edward Muzilla.Private funeral services will be conducted Thursday in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel with Reverend Shawn Conoboy officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephen’s memory are encouraged to St. Peter Parish - 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, OH 44053.To share your memories and condolences with the Muzilla Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2020.