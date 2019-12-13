|
|
Stephen J. Nemeth, 60, of Lorain, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. Stephen was born in Lorain on November 13, 1959 to his loving parents, Stephen F. and Marilyn (nee Ploszaj). Stephen graduated from Lorain High School in the class of 1978 and was a lifelong resident of the city. Stephen was employed as an Inspector at Western Enterprises in Avon Lake, where he worked for 40 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua in Lorain. Stephen loved boating. He loved both the music and cars of the 70s, being a particular fan of 70s muscle cars and classic rock. He spent time caring for his mother, always put others before himself and was constantly ready and willing to help. Stephen is survived by his parents, Stephen and Marilyn (nee Ploszaj); brother, Edward M. Nemeth; and many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Fr. Edward J. Smith officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 14, 2019