Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Stephen Michael Cline


1968 - 2019
Stephen Michael Cline Obituary
Stephen Michael Cline, 51, of Berlin Heights, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home. He was born January 15, 1968, in Sandusky, and had been a lifelong area resident. He grew up on the family farm in Brownhelm Township, driving tractors and tending sheep. Stephen enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, dirt bike riding, and 4-wheeling. He was a member of the Henrietta Hillbillies and won the Demolition Derby two times at the Lorain County Fair. He graduated from Firelands High School/Lorain County Joint Vocational School in the machine trades, where he was top in his class. After graduation, he had worked at Nordson for 14 years until the company moved the machine shop.He is survived by his parents, Clayton and Carole (nee Bilby) Cline, of Vermilion; brothers, Stanley (Christie) Cline, of Valdosta, GA, and Shawn Cline, of Vermilion; former wife, Marie Dee Cline; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence and Zeld Cline, Maurice and Audrey Bilby; and his sister, Shelby Evans Gerena, in 2004. Friends may call Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 12 Noon until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH. The Rev. Joyce Schroer will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 2144 North Ridge Road, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
