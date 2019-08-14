|
|
Lorain: Steve Patrlja, 83, of Lorain, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Ames Family Hospice House, in Westlake, surrounded by his family. He was born September 7, 1935, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, and had resided in Lorain most of his life. Steve worked for Columbia Gas, retiring after 30 years. Prior to that, he worked at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant and AMSHIP. He was a member of the 20-30 Club of Lorain and enjoyed playing poker and the lottery, as well as woodworking, fishing and trips to Pelee Island. He is survived by his children, Dana Ebinger and Stephen Patrlja; grandchildren, Jennifer Klein (Steve), Elizabeth Rodriquez, Christopher Ebinger, and Stephanie Patrlja; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Johns; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Matyi (Ed - deceased). He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Joan A. Patrlja (nee Babics), in 1995; son, Rick Foisy, in 2017; son-in-law, Ray Ebinger; parents, Marko and Mary Patrlja (nee Jandrokovic); and brothers, Joseph, John, and Matt Patrlja. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Private family burial services will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 15, 2019