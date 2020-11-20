1/1
Steve R. Zvosec
1925 - 2020
Lorain-Steve R. Zvosec was born on July 8, 1925 in Lorain, OH to Matthew and Magdelene (nee Matotek) Zvosec. As a youngster, he developed a love for sports while attending elementary school in South Lorain. He attended Lorain High School where he excelled at track, however, as many men of that era he was drafted into the Army before he could graduate. Prior to his being drafted he was on schedule to graduate with the class of 1944 B.During World War II he served in the 9th Air Force and after training at March Field air base in California he was deployed to England. He also saw time in France and Germany.After the war he enrolled at Miami University in Oxford, OH. During his time there he lettered in both football and track. He played under the legendary Woody Hayes and developed a love for teaching and coaching.After graduating in 1949, he began his teaching career at Elyria High School. He was hired to teach Industrial Arts. He also served as an assistant football coach and the Head Track Coach. In his 17 years as the head track coach he developed numerous district and state champions.In 1966, after receiving his Master’s degree from Kent State University, he joined the Lorain school system to take the helm of the Vocational Education department. In 1979, he was given the additional responsibilities of being the Director of Secondary and Continuing Education. Although he was no longer in the classroom he continued to touch student’s lives, both young and old.Steve retired in 1983 but remained active in the community. He served as a board member of the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, and was a parishioner at St. Mary’s church.In retirement he traveled with his wife to all 50 states except Alaska and enjoyed spending time with his ever expanding family. Steve was an avid golfer and gardener who enjoyed sharing with others. In 2007, he was selected to participate in the Honor Flight held in Washington, D.C. as a veteran of World War II.He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Ann (Sandiford) Zvosec; three children, Mark (Patricia) Zvosec, Georgene (Jim) Gedling and Richard (Sandy) Zvosec; 8 grandchildren, James (Julie) Gedling, Erin (Ben) Meisenzahl, Steven, Monica (Michael) Gallik, Ashley (Rodney) Tolson, Colin (Claire), Devin, and Kailey Zvosec; and Eleven great grandchildren, Jules, Jade, JJ, Jemma, Lorenzo, Max, Jaxson, Austin, Madeline, George and Lily.He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Frank, Andy, Mike, Joe and John; and sisters, Christine, Catherine, Ann Spalich and Mary Mazur.All funeral services are private. Christian burial services will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH with Fr. Daniel O. Divis, Pastor, officiating.Memorial Contributions can be made to the following in lieu of flowers: Dr. Cicerrella’s Scholarship Lorain Kiwanis Club at Community Foundation 9080 Leavitt Road Elyria, OH 44035 or St. Mary’s Food Pantry, 309 W 7th St., Lorain, OH 44052. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, OH. Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
