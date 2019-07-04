|
Steve Roy Fush, 101, of Sandusky, passed away peacefully in Parkvue Healthcare Center on June 26, 2019, with his daughter, Patricia Hric by his side.He was born in Lorain, Ohio on December 19, 1917, to Steve & Katherine (Matan) Fush. Steve graduated from Lorain High School in 1936. He retired in 1982 after 37 years of service from United States Steel-Lorain Works as a Pipecutter in No. 3 Seamless Mill.He received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army serving from 1942-1945 and having participated in the Battles of New Guinea and Luzon with Company “A” - 20th Infantry. For his heroic action and meritorious service, Steve was the recipient of the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star.Steve was a member of Lorain’s St. Vitus Church as a youth and then St. Ladislaus Catholic Church from the time of his marriage to Anna O. Kochis on November 21, 1940 until its closing in 2009. He was a long-time member of the Holy Name Society and was named the Lorain County Holy Name Deanery Man of the Year in 1981. For many years he helped make the much loved Hungarian sausage prior to Easter and Christmas as well as monthly pancake breakfasts.He was an avid and loyal sports fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and the Browns. Bowling, fishing, swimming and playing cards, especially pinochle were some of his favorite hobbies.He is survived by his son, Steve Fush (Kathleen), MI; daughters: Patricia Hric (Al deceased), Sandusky; Nancy Schmaltz (Dennis), NJ; four grandchildren: Brad (Jill) Fush and Christine Connolly (Mike), MI; Sarah Llewellyn (Greg), NJ; Heather Schmaltz, PA; great-grandchildren: Trevor, Reese & Abigail Fush and Maya Llewellyn; and nine nieces and nephews.Steve was predeceased by his wife, Anna Kocsis Fush in 1950; parents Steve & Katherine Fush; brother John Paul; and sisters: Regina Garcia, Ann Ploskunak, Mary Sukalac, Rose Cornsweet, Katherine Paul and Gazella Seng.A Memorial Service will be held on July 11, 2019, 11:00 am at the Foster Funeral Home, 410 Main Street, Huron, Ohio followed by burial with Military Honors at Calvary Cemetery, 25 North Ridge Road, Lorain, Ohio. There will then be a luncheon for friends and family to celebrate Steve’s journey through a life well lived.Memorial contributions may be sent to Parkvue Community, 3800 Boardwalk Blvd., Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fosterfh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 7, 2019