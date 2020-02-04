Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church
41295 N Ridge Rd
Elyria, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church
41295 N Ridge Rd
Elyria, OH
View Map
Steven Timothy Suyeta


1938 - 2020
Steven Timothy Suyeta Obituary
Lorain: Steven Timothy Suyeta, 81, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born July 26, 1938, in Lorain, Ohio, and resided at the family home on Broadway most of his life. He was a 1957 graduate of Clearview High School. Steven worked at United States Steel in Lorain for 44 years until he retired. He was a lifetime member of St. Vincent DePaul Church. Steven enjoyed league bowling at Center Ridge Lanes in North Ridgeville and Rebman Recreation in Lorain for many years. He is preceded in death by his father, Steven A. Suyeta; mother, Charlotte M. Suyeta (nee DeChant); and brother, Daniel B. Suyeta. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dolores Suyeta; nephew, David A. Suyeta; nieces, Danielle (Michael) Casteel and Deanne Thomas; great niece, Aja (Matthew) Mole; great nephew, Connor Thomas; great niece, Capri Thomas; and great-great nephew, Wyatt Michael Mole. The family will receive friends Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 41295 N Ridge Rd., Elyria. The Rev John Retar, pastor, will preside. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
