Sue A. Sturgeon, 79, passed away at Avon Oaks in Avonwith her loving children by her side.She was born on October 28th, 1939 in Pennsylvania and moved to Ohio where she spent her adult life. She worked for Fast Way Fasteners in Lorain.To say family was important to Sue is an understatement. She loved butterflies, making latch hook pictures and would spend countless hours coloring and doing puzzles with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Survivors include daughters: Deborah Sturgeon, of Lorain, Victoria Sturgeon, of Sheffield Lake; son, Timothy (Michele) Sturgeon, of Lorain; brothers: Roger (Leona) Fye of Lorain, Robert (Faye) Fye of Lorain; sisters: Rose Fye of Pennsylvania, Judy (Robert) Coleburn of Lorain, Shirley (Angelo) Cuevas of Lorain, Sally French of Lorain, Gerry (Everett) Barker of Lorain, Mary Shick of Brunswick; grandchildren: Gregory, Amanda (Christopher) Haney of Lorain, Ciara, Jeffrey, Lauren and Ryan; great-grandchildren: Avianna, Peyton, Elijah and Noelle; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Buddy Joe Sturgeon; brother, Norman Fye of Lorain, and her parents.Family and friends may come to pay their respects at Andras Funeral home 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain, Ohio, Thursday, June 6 from 8:30am-9:30am. Graveside services at Resthaven 3700 Center Rd, Avon, Ohio 44011 by Father Dan Divis of St. Mary Lorain at 10:00am.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 2, 2019