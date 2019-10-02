|
|
Susan L. "Sue" Opperman (nee Roth), 75, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at University Hospitals of Cleveland after a brief illness. She was born December 12, 1943 in Lorain, OH and moved to Vermilion at age eight. She graduated from Vermilion High School in 1961 where she was Class Secretary, Track Queen, and May Queen Attendant. She graduated from Wittenberg University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) degree in 1965. Sue was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, Phi Beta Upsilon, Honorary, Fiji Calendar Girl, and Art Editor of the Literary Magazine. She then attended Ball State University for her teaching certificate. She did her graduate work at Toledo University, Bowling Green University, and Andrews University. Susan was a talented artist working at American Greetings Corp. and Cedar Point Art Department. She shared her talents as an art teacher at St. Mary School, Amherst Schools, and Vermilion's Lake, Valleyview, and Middle School. Sue was proud of designing the original "Perky Perch" logo for the Vermilion Fish Festival. Sue taught a craft class at Firelands Jr. High and also taught at Harbortown Day Nursery School. She retired as an art teacher from McCormick Intermediate School in Wellington. Susan was an avid doll collector her entire life and had belonged to the Harbourtown Doll Club. She had served as a past president of Vermilion College Club and as a member of the Vermilion Historic Design and Review Board. Sue had attended the Vermilion United Church of Christ Congregational. She was a past member of the Vermilion Boat Club, Ohio Child Conservation League, Girl Scouts, and Rainbow Girls. Sue was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She loved planning parties and get-togethers. She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Greg Opperman, of Vermilion; her beloved daughters, Christy Coton Chase, of Cumming, GA and Wendy Coton Whitt, of Lorain; sister, Cindy Roth (Frank) Weeks, of Vermilion; brothers, Daniel (Laura) Roth, of Vermilion and James Roth, of Vermilion; grandsons, Carter and Grayson Chase; granddaughters, Allison and Isabelle Whitt and Whitney and Devon Chase; nephew, Joseph Weeks; and nieces, Jill Weeks and Mallory and Chloe' Roth. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Judith (nee Burley) Roth; grandparents, Irven and Lula Roth and Dr. Samuel and Pauline Burley. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Cliff Morris will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 3, 2019