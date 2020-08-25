Susan Trigilio passed peacefully at her home in Davis, California, on August 6th, with loved ones by her side. She was born in Lorain, in 1948, to Paul and Helen Trigilio. She is survived by Jim Williams, her devoted partner of 16 years; sister, Paulette Trigilio (Phoenix); son, Jeremy Brown (Phoenix); son, John Browne (wife, Chassidy, and grandchildren, Andrew, Lucas, and Lauren, California); daughter, Melody Goodman (husband, Michael, and grandchildren, Elena and Preston, Maryland). A memorial park bench will be placed in the North Davis greenbelt.



