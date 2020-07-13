1/1
Susan Pauline (LaFrance) Oâ€™Neal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Pauline O'Neal (nee LaFrance) of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away on July 8, 2020. She was a creative lady, an amazing cook, and finder of all good deals. Sue is survived by her husband of 55 years, Tom O’Neal; her daughter, Christine Meier, her husband, Randy, and their five children, Scott Meier, Lori Gladden, Robert Meier, Ryan Meier, and Jordan Meier; and seven great-grandchildren; and her son, Sean O’Neal, his wife, Jennifer O’Neal, and their three children, Natalie O’Neal, Caroline O’Neal, and Spencer O’Neal. She was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on March 2, 1943, to Pauline and Edmond LaFrance. She is survived by her youngest brother, Peter LaFrance (Christine), of Freehold, NJ, and preceded in death by her younger brother, Ed (Donna). The family would like to thank friends and family who contributed to the amazing life Sue enjoyed, the hours of laughs, and the kind words that really did make a difference. We will honor her with a virtual ceremony and she will lay to rest in the Fayetteville Arkansas National Cemetery. For those interested in making a donation in her honor may we suggest a contribution to AAUW, her favorite organization, or Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Arkansas. You might enjoy learning more about her: www.sueoneal.com. Online condolences at www.siscofuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved