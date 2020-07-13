Susan Pauline O'Neal (nee LaFrance) of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away on July 8, 2020. She was a creative lady, an amazing cook, and finder of all good deals. Sue is survived by her husband of 55 years, Tom O’Neal; her daughter, Christine Meier, her husband, Randy, and their five children, Scott Meier, Lori Gladden, Robert Meier, Ryan Meier, and Jordan Meier; and seven great-grandchildren; and her son, Sean O’Neal, his wife, Jennifer O’Neal, and their three children, Natalie O’Neal, Caroline O’Neal, and Spencer O’Neal. She was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on March 2, 1943, to Pauline and Edmond LaFrance. She is survived by her youngest brother, Peter LaFrance (Christine), of Freehold, NJ, and preceded in death by her younger brother, Ed (Donna). The family would like to thank friends and family who contributed to the amazing life Sue enjoyed, the hours of laughs, and the kind words that really did make a difference. We will honor her with a virtual ceremony and she will lay to rest in the Fayetteville Arkansas National Cemetery. For those interested in making a donation in her honor may we suggest a contribution to AAUW, her favorite organization, or Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Arkansas. You might enjoy learning more about her: www.sueoneal.com
