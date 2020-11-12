Susan L. Roth-Weitzel, of Norwalk, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. She was 72. Susan was born on April 19, 1948 in Findlay, Ohio to the now deceased, Robert L. Woodward and Ellen L. (Bowman) Hart. She graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1966 and the Sandusky School of Practical Nursing in 1969. Susan was an LPN at Lorain Community Hospital for over 15 years and had also worked for many area nursing homes. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid golfer in her younger years. Susan was a gifted poet, having 11 of her poems published and was a member of Milan Baptist Church. She served her country as part of the United States Army Reserves. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, William Weitzel; daughter, Stephanie (Craig) Coon; grandchildren, Jessica, Jamie, Mason, Mackenzie, and Olivia; brother, Stephen Woodward; sister, Diana Spatharos and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to her birth parents, she was also preceded in death by her adopted father, Vern Hart and her first husband, Richard Roth in 1981. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Milan Baptist Church, 5199 Old State Road, Milan, OH 44846. Out of respect for everyone attending, guests will be asked to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or Milan Baptist Church, 5199 Old State Rd., Milan, OH 44846. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheyingerfh.com