Sylvester Myrick Jr. "GERONIMO" "S.J." of Lorain, Ohio, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph.Sylvester was born on January 13, 1929, to the union of Sylvester Sr. and Carrie Myrick. Born in Marianna, Arkansas, he lived most of his life in Lorain, where he attended Lorain High School. He is a Korean War era veteran of the United States Army. Sylvester had a long career at U.S. Steel for 35 years. He was an original member of the Iron Stallions Motorcycle club of Lorain County and was a motorcycle enthusiast and collector. He was deeply involved with the rearing of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.Survivors include his sons: Dennis (Diane Harris) of Columbus, OH, Michael and Eric (Darlene) of Lorain, Jeff (Sandra) of Arizona, daughters: Michele and Cheryl of Lorain, his 27 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and his companion, Sarah Walker.He was preceded in death by his parents: Sylvester Myrick Sr. and Carrie Myrick, brother: James Lee Myrick and sister: Maxine Myrick, wife: Armeada (Spencer) Myrick, and children: Carolyn M. Reese, Sylvester III (Raven Fox), James Lee, and Kevin Anthony Myrick.Friends may call Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Amherst, OH, where services will also be held on Wednesday, at 11:00 am. with Pastor Paul Williams will officiating.To send an online condolence, please go to, www.dovinreberjones.comArrangements have been entrusted to Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, Amherst, OH 44001 (440) 985-2100.
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Aug. 12, 2019