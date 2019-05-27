|
|
Sylvia Cuevas, age 55, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Candlewood Nursing Home in Cleveland. She was born on July 8, 1963 in Lorain, Ohio to Geraldo Calderon Cuevas and Socorro (nee Balderrama) Cuevas. She was a 1981 graduate of Southview High School.A devout and faithful Catholic she was an active member of Sacred Heart Chapel, participating and enjoying being a part of the many groups of the Church. Sylvia enjoyed dog grooming, crafting, biking and walking. She had a great love of nature and enjoyed every minute of her life to the fullest.She is survived by her siblings: Annette Fuller, of Lorain, Josephine Candelario, of Naples, FL, Geraldo Cuevas Jr., of Lorain, Judith (Carlos) Ceballos, of Lorain, Doreen Cuevas, of Lorain, Denise Cuevas, of Lorain, Diane (John) Schrenkel, of Naples, FL, and Norma (Jeffrey) Yanke, of Kansas City, MO; and many nieces and nephews.Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Geraldo and Socorro Cuevas.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. The family will also receive friends on Wednesday, May 29 from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44055. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on May 28, 2019