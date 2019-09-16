|
|
Sylvia Marlean Hugo (nee: Meek), 79 years of age, and a resident of Brownhelm Township, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 24, 1940, in New London, Ohio. Sylvia was raised in New London and was a graduate of New London High School. She had made her home in Brownhelm Township for over 60 years. Her primary focus in life was that of being a homemaker. Sylvia had the gift of hospitality and shared this with all who entered her home. She was a member of Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ, where she served as a former deacon. Sylvia was active with the Brownhelm Community Christmas for over 40 years and served as the former President and Chairman. She was a member of the Brownhelm Historical Society. Sylvia worked at the Brownhelm Store for over 30 years. Her life centered around her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Gordon "Scott" (Lizabeth) Hugo, of Vermilion, and Kim (Robert) Dickson, of Sheffield Lake; her grandchildren, Robert Dickson, Amanda Thomas, Sara Hugo, Peter DeSantis, Lindsey DeSantis and Tony Hugo; five great-grandchildren; her son-in-law, Jeffrey DeSantis, of Amherst; her sisters, Patricia Smith, of New Haven, Ohio, and Janet Meade, of Loudonville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles "Chuck" Edward Hugo, on February 25, 2019; her daughter, Jill DeSantis, on July 4, 2019; her brother, Bill Meek; and her parents, William John and Frances Meek (nee: Crabbs). Friends may call Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral Service will be resuming on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ, 2144 North Ridge Road, Vermilion, Ohio 44089. The Rev. Joyce Schroer, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Rugby Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ, 2144 North Ridge Road, Vermilion, Ohio 44089. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 17, 2019