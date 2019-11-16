|
|
Tae C. Hwang, age 84, of Warren, passed away after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, November 14, 2019.He was born in Korea on November 5, 1935, and moved to this area in the summer of 1969. While in Korea, he began his training as a lab technician and continued his training when he moved to the United States. He worked in the labs for both; St. Joseph Hospital and Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. Tae was also a savvy businessman who had owned and overseen many properties throughout Lorain, Elyria, and Youngstown.He loved his family dearly and always took great pride in being a provider for them and making sure his children were always given the best care. Tae enjoyed any type of sports that were physical. Whether it was boxing or football, he always preferred watching games and matches in the comfort of his home. He also had an affinity and appreciation for nature and being outdoors, which reminded him of his younger years in Korea. You could easily find him walking around various lakes, listening to nature, or just taking in the serene and quiet times. With all the time he spent outside, he was known to always have a great tan.Tae lived a simple life and he always liked a good value. He treasured his family and saw the value of nurturing a good friendship.He is survived by his daughters: Jinhee Hwang and Chonghee (Marcel) Thomas, both of Chicago; sons: John (Karri) Hwang, of North Ridgeville, and Jim (Pia) Hwang, of Perrysburg; his four grandchildren: Halym Hwang, Mason Thomas, Jakob Hwang, and Gracie Hwang; and his former wife, Myong “Kim” Hwang.Tae was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Jakob, in June 2018.The family will receive friends on Monday, November18, from 4:00 pm until the time of his funeral service at 7:00 pm, in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hwangstrong Foundation, www.hwangstrong.org a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization founded in memory of Jakob Hwang, that supports families fighting childhood cancer.To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 17, 2019