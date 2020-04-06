Home

Tammy L. Burkhammer (nee Super), age 51, of Elyria, passed away Sunday, April 6, 2020, at Life Care Center of Westlake following a lengthy illness. Born June 25, 1968 in Bitburg, Germany, she moved to Amherst in 1970. She graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in 1986 and moved to Elyria in 1995, where she has lived since. Tammy attended Lorain County Community College and graduated from Ohio Dental Institute with a degree in dental assisting. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, and baking and playing on the computer. Tammy loved spending time with her family. Surviving is her husband, Gerald Sauer; children, Samantha Burkhammer of Romulus, Michigan, Stephanie Burkhammer, and Madeline Hartman, both of Lorain; parents, Gary and Linda Super of Elyria; brother, Ray (Joyce) Super of Elyria; nieces, Gabby Super and Rebecca Super; and great nephew, Hunter Super Rivera and Kai Super Nealy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialist, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2020
