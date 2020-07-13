1/1
Taylor David Havanchak
Taylor David Havanchak, 28, of Mayfield Hts. passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born September 10, 1991, in Elyria. Taylor enjoyed watching high-performance cars drag race and loved his nieces and nephews dearly. Survivors include his mother, Julie (Jamie) Smith; father, Andrew Havanchak Jr.; sister, Alexandria Eggers; brother, Justin Villa; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, David and Jean Dewey; paternal grandfather, Andrew Havanchak Sr. All service were held. Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.laubenthalmercado.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
