Taylor David Havanchak, 28, of Mayfield Hts. passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born September 10, 1991, in Elyria. Taylor enjoyed watching high-performance cars drag race and loved his nieces and nephews dearly. Survivors include his mother, Julie (Jamie) Smith; father, Andrew Havanchak Jr.; sister, Alexandria Eggers; brother, Justin Villa; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, David and Jean Dewey; paternal grandfather, Andrew Havanchak Sr. All service were held. Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.laubenthalmercado.com
