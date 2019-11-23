|
|
Teresa Kimmel Titus, 63, of Wellington, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at The Elms Retirement Village, where she lived for the past 14 years. The cause of death was complications from Multiple Sclerosis, the disease she battled for over 40 years.Born in Findlay, Ohio, Terri is the beloved daughter of Marilyn (nee Willford) Andel, of Wellington, and Charles Kimmel of Ivins, Utah.Even from an early age, her parents and everyone else knew there was something special about Terri. She had a sparkling personality that endeared her to all. While attending Wellington High School, she was a triple threat: smart, cute, and popular. But she was also genuinely kind and a friend to all. She served as a class officer for four years, was on the football homecoming court her senior year, and was chosen Prom Queen in 1975. She was also an honor student and played the flute. Terri also attended Ohio State University where she earned a four year degree in Medical Technology. After graduating in 1979, Terri worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital (Columbus) for 10 years before starting a family. Despite the challenges to her health, Terri eagerly embraced motherhood and sought to remain actively involved in the lives of her children even as her disease progressed. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Benjamin Titus of Chico, CA, and daughter, Dr. Haley Titus of Chicago, IL, who as a neuroscientist and researcher is working tirelessly to find a cure for MS.While MS played a prominent role in Terri’s life, it neither dominated nor compromised her spirit. In fact, Terri’s disease in some ways showed us the best parts of her: a combination of grace and grit in the face of adversity; a quiet dignity coupled with a fierce determination to live her life to its fullest; and, the ability to accept without complaint that which could not be changed.Terri is also survived by her siblings: Michael D. Kimmel of San Diego, CA, Kathie A. Hartman (Russ) of Litchfield, OH, and Steven G. Kimmel of Lorain, OH. Other family members include her loving step-father, John Andel, and four step siblings. Terri’s best friend of more than 50 years, Mary (nee Arnett) Sobecki of Perrysburg, OH, also survives. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, November 30, at the First United Methodist Church, 127 Park Place, Wellington, from 10 a.m. until the time of a memorial service beginning at 12 p.m. with Pastor Paul Wilson officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to two organizations to which Terri belonged, namely the Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, or Wellington First United Methodist Church.Online condolences may be expressed at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 24, 2019