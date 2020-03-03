Home

Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
370 South Main Street
Wellington, OH 44090
(440) 647-3132
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
370 South Main Street
Wellington, OH 44090
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
370 South Main Street
Wellington, OH 44090
Terry Eugene Cypher


1968 - 2020
Terry Eugene Cypher, 51, of Wellington, died Monday, March 2, 2020. Born on March 6, 1968, in Oberlin, he was the son of Grant and Patsy Jane (nee Atkinson) Cypher. Terry was a lifelong resident of Wellington and a 1987 graduate of Wellington High School. Terry worked for United Airlines. He served briefly in the Army before receiving a medical discharge, and was a member of the Wellington VFW. Terry’s passion was racing, he drove stock car and modified race cars, he especially enjoyed being able to share this love with his father and his son. When he wasn’t racing he enjoyed traveling. Survivors include his wife, Trisha (nee Timko); children, Ryan Cypher and Noelle Cypher, both of Wellington; parents, Grant and Patsy Jane Cypher; and brother, Jeff (Joyce) Cypher, of Wellington. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, March 7, from 12 p.m. until the time of service beginning at 2 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main Street, Wellington 44090. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed online at: www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
