Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Givens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Givens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Givens Obituary
Terry Givens, 64 of Lorain, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a retired truck driver who enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening.Terry is survived by his sisters, Brenda Dalehite and Teresa McKinney; brother, Robert Givens; and 16 nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel H. and Carol Givens; and a brother, John Givens.There will be no services at this time.Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -