Terry Givens, 64 of Lorain, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a retired truck driver who enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening.Terry is survived by his sisters, Brenda Dalehite and Teresa McKinney; brother, Robert Givens; and 16 nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel H. and Carol Givens; and a brother, John Givens.There will be no services at this time.Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 30, 2020