In Loving Memory ofTerry Justin Cumberledge “TJ”.TJ was 31 years old and a Resident of Amherst, Ohio. He passed away Friday September 11, 2020 at his home. He attended Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst, Ohio. TJ was a member of Journey Church and enjoyed helping others. He also enjoyed various sports especially wrestling. TJ was very talented in his career as a cook. He left his earthly home way too soon, but made memories that his family and friends will cherish for a lifetime.Survived by his Parents: Terry W. Cumberledge (Sharon Brumback) and Angela Touma of Lorain, Ohio.Grandparents: Larry W. Cumberledge of Amherst, Ohio. Nabil and Beulah Touma of Vermillion, Ohio.Siblings: Tyeler Flynn of Oberlin, Ohio, Cory Brumback of Kent, Ohio, Daniel and David Bailey, and Cylee Cumberledge of Lorain, Ohio. Also numerous Aunts, Uncles, Niece’s, Nephew’s, Cousin’s, and friends.He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Barb J. Cumberledge.Cremation Services provided by Andras Crematory & Funeral Home Alternatives 3900 Broadway Ave. Lorain, Ohio 44052Life Celebration Service will be at Good Shepard Baptist Church 1100 Cleveland Ave. Amherst, Ohio 44001 440-988-4506 on Saturday September 26, 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm.



