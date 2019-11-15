The Morning Journal Obituaries
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
(440) 937-6175
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
32000 Detroit Rd.
Avon , OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
32000 Detroit Rd
Avon, OH
View Map
Thelma "Jean" Baker

Thelma "Jean" Baker, age 90, of Arcanum, Ohio, was called home Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Versailles Health Care and Rehab following an illness of dementia and cancer. She was born August 12, 1929 in Pennington Gap, Virginia and lived in Arcanum the past 20 years, moving from the Cleveland area. Jean and her late husband, Art, were very proud to have 13 children. She worked for Bonnie Bell Products as a supervisor of housekeeping for over 20 years. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Bill) Zarka, Susan Conley, Sharon Lynn Fraley, Judy (Bill) Davidson, Patty (Greg) Foreman, Tammy Lopez, Kim (Harry) Baker; sons, Larry (Paula) Baker, Steve (Cindy) Baker, Doug (Linda) Baker, Scott (Judy) Baker; 31 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Inez Sprinkle; brother-in-law, Jerry Baker; sisters-in-law, Allene (Randy) Collins, Carolyn Laporte, June Mosley; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Arthur “Art” R. Baker; sons, Gregory Lee, Thomas Edward; parents, Roy (Ada) Mosley; four brothers; mother and father-in-law, Arthur (Carrie) Baker; three brothers-in-law; and grandson-in-law, Troy Miller. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 1 p.m., at Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH 44011. Officiated by Deborah Miller Fox (granddaughter) with a burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home, leading into the services. If desired, donations in Jean’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Cancer Association of Darke County, or State of the Heart Care. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304 and Busch Funeral Home. Email condolences may be sent by going online to: www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com or buschcares.com.
