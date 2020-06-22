Theodore M. Rink, age 79, entered into rest June 20, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1940 in Elyria, Ohio and lived in Avon his entire life.He worked at Union Carbide from 1961-1968 then at Energizer from 1968-1999. He was on the Avon City Council for 3 terms from 1970-1976, Avon Planning Commission for 2 terms, Avon Zoning Board of Appeals for 2 terms, 3 time Member of the Avon Charter Review Board, past member of the Vermilion Power Squad, Piloting & Seamanship Instructor, past member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary, Basic Boating Instructor, past member of the Cleveland Navigator Club, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and Holy Name Society. Ted enjoyed farming and spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife Marita (nee Reinders) Rink,children Joanne (Douglas) Bloomfield of N. Olmsted, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Rink of Avon and Joseph (Crystal) Rink of N. Ridgeville, grandchildren Ryan and Abby Bloomfield, Shannon (Ryota) Yamashita, Ethan Rink and Isaac and Veronica Rink and sister Dorothy (James-dec'd) Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl Sr. and Frances (nee Herman) Rink, and brothers Bernard (Suzanne) Rink and Carl (Rita) Rink.The family will receive friends on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00 until time of Rosary at 7:30 pm at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon. A 10:00 am Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd. Avon followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. (Family requests funeral mass be restricted to family only due to Covid seating and limited space at church) In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Marys Church Endowment Fund or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.