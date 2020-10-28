Theodore “Ted” Nazarkiewicz, 94, of Lorain. It is with great sadness, that we have to tell you that the time came for our father to pass on to the Great Polka Dance in Heaven. Ted passed on Monday, October 26, 2020 in the care of Sprenger Town Center in Avon.Teddy was born March 2, 1926 in Ford City, Pennsylvania and moved to Lorain early on in his life and had been a resident since.He served in General Patton's 6th Armored Regiment during WWII. He was a rifleman 745, serving in Rhineland, Central Europe. His decorations include the American Theater Ribbon, Europe Africa Middle East Theater Ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal. When he came home from the Army, he went to work at The National Tube, where he retired in 1986 from the Coupling Shop as a crane operator.Ted lived a very active life. He participated in local sports, from volleyball, bowling, coaching little league, umpiring, and softball. At a US Steel All-star game as the oldest player, he strained his “hammy” running to 1st base. He developed a love for Polka dancing, golf and growing roses later in life. Ted was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church.Ted is survived by his daughters, Lorraine “Lorrie” Nazarkiewicz and Mary Kay Mendoza and a niece and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Nestor and Catherine (nee Sykuta) Nazarkiewicz; brother Wasyl Nazar; sisters Mary Farkas and Anna Haller, and longtime companion and dance partner Ann Balog.His funeral will be Saturday, October 31 at 10 AM in Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. His burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Military honors will be by Ohio Patriot Guard Riders and the VFW Post 1079 Elyria. Masks and social distancing are required.In lieu of flowers, his family suggests contributions to the American Legion Riders Post 211, 31972 Walker Road, Avon Lake, Ohio 44012 or St. John Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3038 Charleston, Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
