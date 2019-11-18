|
Theodore V. Linn was born on March 22, 1933, to his proud parents, Adam and Agnes. He was raised in Lakewood and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Theodore retired from the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller after 34 years. He was a history enthusiast and an avid reader, he enjoyed home remodeling and gardening. He died at home on Friday, November 15, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Theodore married his bride, Bernice (nee Perine) on March 2, 1957, in Lakewood. They were happy together for 62 years and raised a wonderful family together. Daughters, Diana Contreras (Maximo) of Laredo, TX, Sandra Feliciano (Pedro) of Lorain, OH; and sons, Christopher (Judy) of Dinwiddy County, VA, Patrick (Theresa) of Manchester, MO, and the late Michael (Nadine, surviving) of Middleburg Heights, OH; he was a devoted brother of John "Jack" Linn of Fort Myers, FL, and Roger Linn of Mesa, AZ; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Richard and Larry. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, from 4 to 8 p.m. This will be a shared visitation with his son, Michael who died on the same day as Theodore. Please keep the entire family in your thoughts and prayers. A Mass will be held for Theodore on Saturday, November 23, 10:00 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Harris Rd., Sheffield Lake 44054. Meet at church. Burial to follow with Military Honors at St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Cremation by Busch. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 20, 2019