Theresa A. Skryantz (nee Silac), 101 of Willoughby passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1919 in Lorain, OH to late parents Stephen and Helen “Yela” Silac.She attended Lorain High School. Theresa then met and married John Skryantz and they started their family in Lorain. They then moved to Avon Lake where both of their kids were raised.She was a homemaker for many years while their children were young, and she then was a cook at Avon Oaks Country Club for the following years. She was an active member of Holy Spirit Church and enjoyed traveling on long bus trips.Theresa is survived by her loving children, Sheila (Carl) Tomsic and John (Tammy) Skryantz; cherished grandchildren, John (Melanie) Tomsic, Carly (Gary) Carr, Jenna Skryantz and Thomas Skryantz; great-grandchildren, Abby, Miles, Jaxson and Oliver.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and five siblings.Friends may call for a visitation with social distancing on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm concluding with a 4:00pm Funeral Service at Busch Funeral Home 163 Avon-Belden Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012.www.buschcares.com
440.933.3202