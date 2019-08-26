|
|
Theresa E. Novotny (nee Sopko), age 64, of Sheffield Village, passed away at her residence on the evening of Thursday, August 22, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born in Vermilion on September 27, 1954 and had been a resident of Sheffield Village for the past 10 years. Theresa had previously resided in Lorain. She attended Admiral King High School. Mrs. Novotny had been employed as a production assistant at Arrow Aluminum in Avon Lake for 25 years. While there, she was a member of Glass Molders and Pottery Workers Local 45. Theresa's grandchildren formed the center of her universe and she enjoyed spending every available moment with them. In addition, she enjoyed casino trips and visits to Las Vegas. She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Robert Novotny, Sr.; sons, Jeff Dalton of Lorain, and Robert Novotny, Jr. (Aubrie) of Elyria; and daughters, Sherry Dalton of Lorain, and Rebecca Novotny (Greg Benyo) of Sheffield Village. Theresa also leaves eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers, John Sopko of Collins, Steve Sopko of Sheffield Village, Gerald Sopko of Parsons, West Virginia, and Charles Sopko (Shirley) of Amherst; as well as her sister, Stella Finlayson (Claire) of Lorain; former daughter-in-law, Denise Dalton of Amherst, and pet Chihuahua, Pixie. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth (nee Honoshofsky) Sopko; sister, Patricia Triplett; and pet Chihuahua, Petrie. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory are encouraged to Mercy New Life Hospice. To share your memories and condolences with the Novotny Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 27, 2019