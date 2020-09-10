Theresa L. “Tess” Sadowski (née Zator), 91, of Lorain, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the emergency room at Mercy Hospital in Lorain after a short illness. She was born January 2, 1929, in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Tess graduated from Lorain High School in the 1947A class. She worked at Printz-Biederman Company in Lorain as a seamstress and at Steel Stamping Company in Lorain. In the 1950s, Tess and her husband, John, entered the polka contest on the Old Dutch Polka review on WEWS Channel 5 and won for the best polka dancing. For more than 80 years, Tess was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lorain where she sang in the Cecilian Choir and was a member of the Young Ladies Sodality. Upon the church’s closing, she joined Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Lorain. Tess enjoyed crocheting especially making wedding handkerchiefs, crossword puzzles, cooking Polish food for her family, baking bread and Christmas cookies, traveling with her husband, John, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her lifelong best friend, Jennie Varbanoff, as they traveled and visited casinos. She is survived by her son, Dennis J. Sadowski (Chris) of Avon; daughter, Denise A. Leist (David) of Cincinnati; and grandsons, Carl L. Sadowski of Rochester, New York, and David J. Sadowski of Avon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John A. Sadowski in 2001; parents, Leon and Sophie Zator (née Sobocienski); two infant brothers, Edward and Adam; and stepdaughter, Arnette Sadowski. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 1454 Lexington Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Robert J. Glepko, pastor, will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 418 W. 15th St., Lorain, OH. 44052 or the donor’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
.