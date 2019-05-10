|
Theresa “T.J.” Lengyel (née Eblin), 55, of Lorain, entered eternal life surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain. Theresa was born in Portsmouth December 13, 1963 to the late Cheryl Bloomfield (née Beachler) and Frederick Eblin. T.J. was a very loving mother, wife, and friend to all. She was a hometown girl and was employed as a cook and bartender for many years. She was well liked and respected in the community as she made friends very easily. She loved learning. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed crocheting, creating, and cooking. T.J. devoted her time to her family and friends. T.J.’s survivors include her husband of 23 years, Allan “Gypsy” Lengyel of Lorain; daughters, Nicole Lincicome of Lorain, Jessica Lincicome (Jeffrey Trout) of Elyria; son, William Lincicome Jr. of Lorain; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Wyatt Trout of Elyria; brothers, Samuel Eblin (Tammy) and Timothy Eblin, both of Delphos; sister, Lorie Carr (Robert) of Blackshear, Georgia; and many beloved members of the extended family. Her family will receive friends Monday, May 13 from 4 until time of a celebration of her life at 7 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164. Rev. Edgar Anthony, Pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, Lorain will be the celebrant. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see, Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 11, 2019