Theresa M. Titus
1941 - 2020
Theresa M. TitusFebruary 25, 1941 - November 18, 2020Theresa M. (Bobrowski) Titus, 79, residing in Huron, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center following a brief illness.Theresa was born on February 25, 1941 in Lorain, OH to the late Theodore and Sophie (Kozloswski) Bobrowski. Theresa retired from the Ohio Veterans Home in 2004 following 17 years of service, and had also been employed with various nursing homes in Texas, Florida and Ohio. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Lorain. Theresa crocheted "hats for love" for Firelands Regional Medical Center and baby blankets for the Lorain Hospital. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and gambling.Theresa is survived by her son, Christopher (Inga) Titus of Bath, OH; sister, Dolores Fox of Huron, OH; brother, Richard Bobrowski of Lorain, OH; nephews, Matthew Bobrowski and Bill Fox.At Theresa's request, cremation has taken place. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory in Sandusky is assisting the family. Those wishing to contribute to Theresa's memory may do so to one's favorite charity.Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groff Funeral Homes
1607 E. Perkins Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 626-3632
