Theresa Marie Caruso, 71, of Lorain, passed away on April 5, 2020, following a brief illness.Born on May 8, 1948, in Lorain, she graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in 1966. She earned her BA degree in education from Bowling Green State University in 1970. She taught second grade at Homewood Elementary for over 30 years before retiring. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic minister and lay reader.Theresa is survived by her mother, Margaret H. Caruso f Lorain; her brothers John A. Caruso of Lorain, Ohio and James Caruso and his wife, Lea, of Sunbury, Ohio; niece, Sarah of Boston, MA; nephews John of Lorain, OH and Greg of Norton, MA; and many, many dear family and friends.She is preceded in death by her father, John S. Caruso.She was buried at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio, next to her beloved father.A memorial service at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lorain, Ohio, will take place at a later date.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 12, 2020