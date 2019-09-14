|
Thomas A. Gfell, 74 of Lorain, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 12, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1945 in Lorain, Ohio. Thomas graduated from Lorain High School and worked at US Steel as an Electrician until he retired. He enjoyed fishing, spending time at the lake, and with his family.Thomas leaves behind his children, Lora Gfell of Lorain, Dawn Kos (David) of Avon Lake, Nicholas Beckloff (Sara) of Apex, NC, Mackenzie Gfell of West Newton, PA, and December Gfell of Mt. Vernon, OH; granddaughters, Heather Saunders, Hannah Gfell, and Maddalyn Beckloff; grandsons, David Kos, Jr., and Jake Whitson; great granddaughters, Adrianna, BellaRose, Londyn, and Layla; a sister, Sandy Scoffil; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Thomas Gfell; parents, Robert and Helen Gfell; and brothers, Robert Gfell, and Gilbert Gfell.The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Tuesday from 5pm-6:30pm with a celebration of his life at 6:30pm.www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019