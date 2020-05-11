Thomas A. Pataky, age 74, of Sheffield Township, passed away unexpectedly at UH Elyria Medical Center on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Lorain on December 15, 1945, Tom had been a lifelong resident of Sheffield Township. He was a 1964 graduate of Clearview High School where he was a member of the football and track teams. Tom served in the United States Air Force and fulfilled duty assignments as a Sergeant attached to the 821st Strategic Air Command spending 18 months in Okinawa, Japan. He was the recipient of the National Service Defense Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal. He was also a member of Elmer Johnson Post # 118 of the American Legion in Amherst. Tom had been employed as a shipper in the Bar Mill at U.S. Steel Corporation’s Lorain-Cuyahoga Works. A longtime member of United Steelworker’s Local 1104, he retired in 2000 following a career that spanned 35 years with the steel producer. He was an active parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Elyria Township and was a former CYO basketball and baseball coach there. A member of St. Lad’s Club, Tom welcomed the opportunity to spend all available free time as a part of his grandchildren’s lives. Additional interests included following all three Cleveland professional sports franchises as well as Ohio State University athletics. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana “Dee Dee” (nee Stern); and sons, Ryan (Monica) of Whitehouse, Ohio, Scot of Lagrange, and Danny (Linda) of Lorain. He also leaves grandchildren, Kaylan, Alex, Christian, Carrieanne, and Andrew “A.J.”, brother Dave (Judy) Pataky of Grafton; and dear friends and neighbors, Gary and Chris McCombs. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Andrew, in 1991; his mother, Julia (nee Chonko) in 1998; and sister, Carol Behner in 2005. Private funeral services will be conducted in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel with Reverend John C. Retar, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church presiding. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria. Memorial contributions are encouraged to either St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or the Clearview High School Athletic Boosters. To share your memories and condolences with Tom’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.