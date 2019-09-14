|
Thomas A. Spartano, 93, of Vermilion, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH.He was born in Lorain, OH on November 22, 1925 where he was raised and lived until moving to Vermilion, OH in 1997.Thomas graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1944-A. He played on the 1943 Lorain High School State Champion football team and he was inducted into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame in 1974. Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 during WWII where he was stationed in the South Pacific as a Motor Machinist’s Mate Third Class. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and he was awarded many medals.Thomas worked in accounting and retired from U.S. Steel in 1988. He was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain and past president of LorMet Federal Credit Union. Thomas was a life-member of the of the VFW Post 451, the Knights of Columbus in Lorain, and the I.A.V. Post# 1 where he held many offices and a member of the I.A.V. Color Guard.He enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling and coaching little league. Thomas also enjoyed following the Browns, Cavs and Indians.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth M. (nee Wallace) Spartano of Vermilion; step-son, Jon Missall of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Keith Spartano of Lorain; granddaughter, Tiffiny (Charley) Slone of Sheffield Village; great-granddaughter, Ciera Slone; sister, Joyce Truskot of Amherst; adopted grandson, Luke Pena of Vermilion; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Domenico and Bessie (nee Aqualina) Spartano; son, Keith Spartano; and sister, Mickey Buckholz.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 PM, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, officiating.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019