Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Spartano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Spartano


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Spartano Obituary
Thomas A. Spartano, 93, of Vermilion, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH.He was born in Lorain, OH on November 22, 1925 where he was raised and lived until moving to Vermilion, OH in 1997.Thomas graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1944-A. He played on the 1943 Lorain High School State Champion football team and he was inducted into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame in 1974. Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 during WWII where he was stationed in the South Pacific as a Motor Machinist’s Mate Third Class. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and he was awarded many medals.Thomas worked in accounting and retired from U.S. Steel in 1988. He was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain and past president of LorMet Federal Credit Union. Thomas was a life-member of the of the VFW Post 451, the Knights of Columbus in Lorain, and the I.A.V. Post# 1 where he held many offices and a member of the I.A.V. Color Guard.He enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling and coaching little league. Thomas also enjoyed following the Browns, Cavs and Indians.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth M. (nee Wallace) Spartano of Vermilion; step-son, Jon Missall of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Keith Spartano of Lorain; granddaughter, Tiffiny (Charley) Slone of Sheffield Village; great-granddaughter, Ciera Slone; sister, Joyce Truskot of Amherst; adopted grandson, Luke Pena of Vermilion; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Domenico and Bessie (nee Aqualina) Spartano; son, Keith Spartano; and sister, Mickey Buckholz.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 PM, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, officiating.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now