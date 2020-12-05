1/1
Dr. Thomas A. Timko
1935 - 2020
Dr. Thomas A. Timko, age 84, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Westlake, Ohio. He was a lifelong resident of Lorain, Ohio.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen M. (nee Fossie) Timko of Lorain, two sons, David Timko, of Reston, VA., and Michael (Audrey) Timko, of Arlington, Mass,; and five grandchildren, Gavin, Linnea, Magdalena, Aurelia, and Elianna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Ida (nee Dansak) Timko; sister, Valeria M. Gornall, and brothers, Eugene W. Timko and Judge V. Paul Timko. Born December 2, 1935 in McKeesport, PA., Tom moved in 1939 to Lorain where he graduated from St. Mary's High School. He attended the University of Detroit and graduated from The Ohio State University School of Dentistry in 1962. Tom established his office in Lorain where he practiced dentistry for some 36 years, serving generations of Lorainites. He was an active member and past president of the Lorain County Dental Society. Tom was an avid Ohio State booster. For many years, he served as chairman of the scholarship committee of Lorain County's chapter of the Ohio State Alumni Association. He was an active member of St. Mary's parish throughout his life. Favorite activities of his included sailing, photography, classical music, reading, gardening, arboriculture, golf, and travel. His travels included much of the United States, as well as the Caribbean, Mexico, Australia, and multiple trips to Europe, among other places. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services were held, In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's honor can be made to St. Mary's Church, 309 W. 7th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052, to Lorain County Metroparks, 12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange, OH 44050,http://www.loraincountymetroparks.com/gifts-and-donations, or to the Lorain Historical Society, 329 West 10th Street, Lorain, OH, 44052https://www.lorainhistory.org/. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
