Thomas "Buzz" Buswell age 69, entered into rest Saturday June 1, 2019 at the Ames Family Hospice from complications of AL Amyloidosis.He was born January 9, 1950 in Elyria; son of the late Richard & Reba (nee-Maurer) Buswell and graduated in 1968 from Elyria H.S..Mr. Buswell lived in North Ridgeville for the past 25 years coming from Elyria and Shreveport, LA and worked at General Motors for over 30 years retiring in 2008. He volunteered at local food pantry's and community gardens and enjoyed watching Ohio State and Cleveland sports.He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (nee-Stumphauzer) Buswell; son, Todd Buswell, daughter Laurie (Scott) Garrick, grandchildren Gabby &Gray; mother-in-law, June Stumphauzer and several brother & sisters in-law and nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jeffrey Buswell; and father-in-law, Jesse Stumphauzer.Family will receive friends Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon.Interment will be private.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 3, 2019