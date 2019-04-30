|
|
Thomas Dean Guest, 30, also known as Tee, and Ttom, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. Tommy was born on January 17, 1989 in Lorain, Ohio, and was raised in Vermilion, Ohio.Tommy was a beloved father, son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin, spouse, and friend to so many.He enjoyed watching and playing sports. Tommy’s most prized possession was his son, Rayful Thomas Guest. His boy was his greatest joy in life.Tommy adored his parents, family, and friends, and had a unique bond with each and every individual.He was preceded in death by his mother, Jennifer Dean Morris; paternal grandparents, Wesley Eugene and Jo Ann Guest, and Faris Eugene Lowder; uncle, Paul Morris; and cousin, Tera Jo Ann Guest.Tommy is survived by his son, Rayful Thomas Guest; father, Thomas Dwayne Guest; sisters, Shawna Lowder, Tracy Guest, Krystalyn Morris, Nikki Morris, and Erica Morris; spouse, McKenzie Gorie; aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved dearly.The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, OH. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral center. Private family interment will take place at a later date.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on May 1, 2019