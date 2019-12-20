Home

Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Amherst, OH
Thomas E. "Tom" Kolesar


1937 - 2019
Thomas E. "Tom" Kolesar Obituary
Thomas “Tom” E. Kolesar, age 82, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Tom was born March 25, 1937 in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Marie (nee Palace) Kolesar. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958. After serving in the Army, Tom relocated to Cleveland and married Helen M. Waksmunski on November 27, 1965. He moved with his family to Amherst in 1978. Tom was a skilled machinist for over 20 years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and working on cars. Survivors include his children, Stuart T. Kolesar, of Vermilion, Dawn M. Kolesar, of Amherst, Keith K. (Jennifer) Kolesar, of Virginia; grandchildren, Robert Johnson, of Amherst and Kara Johnson, of North Olmsted. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Helen M. Kolesar (2008); son, John F. Kolesar (1995); and his brother, John R. Kolesar (2019). Family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. Closing prayers will be 9:30 a.m., Monday at the funeral home followed by 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst. Rev. Timothy O’Connor, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Amherst.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 21, 2019
