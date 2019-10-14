|
Thomas ”Tom” Edward Baxter, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 3, 2019, at Bay Pines VA Medical Center in Tampa, Florida. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on June 29, 1943 to Earle G. and Barbara W. Baxter. Tom graduated from St. Mary High School in 1961. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, 1961 to 1964. Tom moved to Florida in 2006. He was a longtime member of AA and a born-again Christian. A favorite good-bye saying was ”…and remember, say your prayers!” He is survived by his brothers, Michael (Susanne) of Lorain, OH and Timothy of Lorain, OH; and sisters, Suzanne Verespe of Ft. Myers, FL; Bari Lynn (Richard) of Waynesville, NC, Rebecca Callihan of Lorain, OH, Elizabeth Baxter of San Francisco, CA, and Michele (Mike) Fath of Henderson, NV; and daughter, JessicaBaxter of St. Simons Island, Ga. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Tom was proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Baxter; and sister, Teresa Baxter. Private inurnment will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. Arrangements were entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 15, 2019