Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870-1681
(863) 385-0125
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward "Tom" Baxter


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Edward "Tom" Baxter Obituary
Thomas ”Tom” Edward Baxter, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 3, 2019, at Bay Pines VA Medical Center in Tampa, Florida. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on June 29, 1943 to Earle G. and Barbara W. Baxter. Tom graduated from St. Mary High School in 1961. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, 1961 to 1964. Tom moved to Florida in 2006. He was a longtime member of AA and a born-again Christian. A favorite good-bye saying was ”…and remember, say your prayers!” He is survived by his brothers, Michael (Susanne) of Lorain, OH and Timothy of Lorain, OH; and sisters, Suzanne Verespe of Ft. Myers, FL; Bari Lynn (Richard) of Waynesville, NC, Rebecca Callihan of Lorain, OH, Elizabeth Baxter of San Francisco, CA, and Michele (Mike) Fath of Henderson, NV; and daughter, JessicaBaxter of St. Simons Island, Ga. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Tom was proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Baxter; and sister, Teresa Baxter. Private inurnment will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. Arrangements were entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now